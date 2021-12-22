 Skip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The problem needs a creative solution. Don't skip the brainstorm. Write down everything that comes to your mind on the subject: good, bad, realistic, fantastic... Workable ideas are oddly similar to ridiculous ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Getting yourself to do what you know you should can be tricky. When you resist your own self-discipline, assume you have your reasons. Maybe your approach is too harsh. Go easy. Try tenderness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're in the mood to get right to the point. It's a style that will be appreciated by efficient types who don't need a lot of fluff and extras. As for those with sweeter preferences, do it your way but add lots of sugar.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). All your relationships feed your soul. It's just that some serve cake and others serve vegetables. Today, your soul is most fortified by solid types serving sandwiches.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today's success formula is very simple: Recognize where you made a bad choice, make a better one and enjoy the difference this creates in your world.

People are also reading…

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What would your life look like if you didn't have a worry in the world? Get a vision of yourself as a completely carefree person, and then analyze the vision for hints about your best next move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Watch your words, especially when you talk to yourself. Keep it sunny and warm. Fortune is truly smiling on you, and recognizing your good luck brings about even more of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Look again at your finances. You are paying someone to do what you would have more satisfaction doing all by yourself. Can you cut expense and do more with less?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've been too hard on yourself in some regard. A gentle approach will reduce, if not erase, the hurt and tension. There's much to be gained by simply settling down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A paradox: Sometimes you have to stop "doing you" in order to become who you really are. You're daring today and will let go of a comfortable pattern for the sake of self-knowledge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Michel de Montaigne wondered if he was playing with his cat or if he was a toy to his cat. Such questions apply to your role in a nonfeline relationship. You'll be keenly aware inside the games people play.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Aesthetics matter to you more than usual, not just because you want to be surrounded by beauty but because a greater sense of order occurs around well-thought out environments.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

