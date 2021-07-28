ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll be the one who brings everyone together. Does knowing they will influence one another for better and worse make you reconsider your guest list?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Trials are your best teachers. You'll meet challenges that affirm your strength and resourcefulness. Fellow earth signs Virgo and Capricorn prove worthy team members.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Nonproductive stretches can be uncomfortable or even alarming for movers like you. Don't fight it; ride it. Something excellent will come out of the break, and it actually won't put you behind at all.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not all boundaries are meant to keep others out. Often the fences and limits provide a much-needed sense of order. Lay down a few rules to give structure to today's uncharted territory.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone falls. Whether you fall down, fall short or fall for the tricks and traps of a wild world, there's only one thing to do -- pick yourself up and walk on with the lesson in your pocket.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). "Just be yourself," they say. Meanwhile, "yourself" isn't the easiest person to "just be," when you're in the process of exploring and becoming. So instead, experiment and be whoever you want to be in the moment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You cultivate an atmosphere of emotional safety around you. People sense you'll take care of them and make their lives a little easier, maybe even momentarily delightful. No wonder you're popular.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It requires courage to take a chance. Give yourself credit for assuming a risk, carrying it and being big enough to accept the consequences, whatever they may be.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe the mystics and geniuses are right about life being an illusion. The question is what to do about it. Can you dream differently? What would it take to pierce the perception that entraps you?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Stimulating environments engage the mind, but when they go on for too long, the imagination suffers. Creativity needs the breathing room that only boredom can provide. A dull stretch is the precursor to inspiration.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Boasting, posing and posturing is the behavior of insecurity and under-confidence. You get the best out of yourself and others by offering the remedy of kind attention and acceptance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The relationships you cherish the most will be the ones that demand something of you and afford you the opportunity to emotionally expand. When it comes to love, you get what you put in.
