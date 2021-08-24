ARIES (March 21-April 19). Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There's a certain flexibility factor built into the cost of things. There are arrangements to be had and deals to be made.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You keep returning to someone. This is about more than the utility of the relationship. There is a deeper need being fulfilled than can be seen on the surface -- a trigger to reliable satisfaction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who need to be first. Let them. First is sometimes the power position, but more often not. True power grows when you settle in wherever you happen to be and work from there.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your contribution is vital to the success of the mission. Even so, the most important move you can make now is the move to understand what everyone else is giving so you can cater your gift accordingly.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your surroundings bleed into your imagination, which animates your behaviors, which contribute to your surroundings. Use this circle of influence. Put yourself in a beautiful location, or beautify the location you're in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Although you're not trying to say anything new or point to any profound truth of the scene that no one else is seeing, these things will occur naturally and silently when you bring the whole of you into attendance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's OK to get weird and messy. Your best friends and most ardent supporters are those who are unfazed by the wildness because they're confident in their abilities to handle the grittiness of life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The same degree to which you are willing to step outside the expectations of your people is the degree to which you will fascinate them. This isn't about delivering beyond what they want; it's about bravely doing what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Musing is an activity, and so are its cousins: thinking, dreaming and scheming. The luckiest and most restorative thing you can do now is spend a block of time on absolutely no activity -- not even thinking.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A problem having to do with money, responsibility or children will be alleviated. Since these are also the topics which typically cause couples to argue, the solution also injects peace into a relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The group agrees, and maybe that's not good. Too many "yes" people make for a bland experience. Invite a rebel into the mix, and then brace yourself for the ride.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). These periods of rest between events are essential to your well-being. Recovery isn't a lazy transition; it's a real and necessary part of health. Respect the work being done under the surface of life.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.