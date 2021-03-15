ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has a difficult job to do. Mistakes are likely to occur that will require your understanding. You'll be appreciated (celebrated even) for your ability to go with the flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today will point out the difference between investing, sacrificing and wasting. If you don't hope to get a return, and you're not taking a loss for the betterment of someone or something else, then it's probably a waste.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The need for glamour is legitimate. Other legitimate needs include, but are not limited to: fun, novelty, thrills, delicious anticipation, adventure flirtation, silliness, frivolity, levity, ridiculousness and hilarity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sure, you'd like to be traveling, taking in big events or elaborately designed cities, exhibits and culture. But in the meantime, there are wonders available to you right now. Look up. The sky is a masterpiece.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). So much of your success will be a function of shifting the focus from yourself to others. When in doubt, you throw the conversational ball back, or you simply allow for silence, which in and of itself can be a lovely gift.