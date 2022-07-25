ARIES (March 21-April 19). Goals within your reach are somehow less appealing to you. Extraordinary aims will take considerably more time, and planning will involve risk, rejection, sweat and tears. You thrill to this kind of challenge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A plan, however informal it may be, will change everything. Forethought will make a difference in the plot of your day and, by extension, your life. Your focused energy will attract people to your side.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're creative now, though perhaps a bit scattered, too. You may have to chase around your own mind to bring it back to the task at hand. You will get the satisfaction of a small but significant breakthrough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You prefer people to be direct with you. It saves you from having to puzzle out their motives, needs and wants. By showing an open and forgiving nature, you'll make it easy for people to be honest with you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Before a person can get on the inside of your life, you figure out how much you know, like and trust them. You have some contenders around you today. You'll put people to the test, sometimes consciously, sometimes not.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's like you were meant to lead. You'll express yourself with an easy confidence. People step out of your way. Without being bossy or overbearing, you'll just naturally run things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). How people handle defeat and difficulty is very telling, and it's even more telling how they handle success. Your character will be on display today as you modestly handle a win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). This will be a day of interesting contrasts and conflicting interests, some of them existing inside of you. Part of you wants to comply; the other part wants to rebel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary isn't always effort, talent, positioning or anything else easily controllable. Sometimes it's just a mood, a certain lighting or timing. The X-factor favors you today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Brain scans can tell us which part of the brain is firing off neurons, but they can't show us the thoughts and visions that light up the ultimate privacy of the mind. Your private thoughts will be most amusing today!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's easier to understand a clear whisper than an unclear shout. You won't have to be loud or showy to get your point across. Someone will pick up on your subtle and very well-articulated message.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It behooves you to move beyond the transactional nature of a relationship and into a more comprehensive understanding of the other person. Learn who they are in contexts beyond the ones you already know.