ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'd love not to think of yourself at all -- to be entirely unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow as you execute the various activities of your day. Isn't that what true confidence is? You'll attain it for brief moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even though it's easier to think things through than it is to carry them out in practice, you're in a mood to skip the plan and get right into action. It's an instinct that won't let you down.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are thoughtful and will focus on what fits a situation instead of on all the things you could possibly bring to the table. This shift of focus is what sets you apart as a mature and effective leader.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is good to feel the yearning. Otherwise, how would you know what you deeply want? But once you realize just what that is, you'd do well to shift to a more active method of making things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In critical moments, your private self and public self will be equal. You will make the same choice alone that you would make if millions of people were watching.