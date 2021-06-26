LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What people expect of you could have the effect of cheering you on. However, you probably feel more like those expectations are looming over you, nagging and negging you. This is a sure sign that you need a break.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those moments, like a zephyr of mental chaos through your brain, can serve to energize you if you relax and let it blow through. It leaves little behind, but what does remain will be treasure -- a gift from the ether.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Why waste your time being disappointed at people who will never change when there's a whole world of go-getters out there waiting to help you with your next idea?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What's happening in an interaction is nuanced. The terms of the agreement aren't the real exchange; that goes unstated, involving a subconscious tender too raw for one or more parties to recognize or admit to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Gaming sharpens skills that will have real-world consequences. The game you thought was pointless is actually the entire point, only in metaphoric form and much plays out just as the game did.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've so many options that it would be easy to spread yourself too thin. To avoid that shortcut to burnout, decide what you need upfront and make sure those requirements are a top priority before you say yes to anything else.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

