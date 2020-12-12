ARIES (March 21-April 19). To you, seeing someone you love mess up or experience loss or pain is far worse than experiencing those things yourself. And yet, when you think about it, you wouldn't trade the lessons you've learned for anything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Good-fortune move: Drum up gratitude for the unchanging pillars of your current day to day. Like statues you can visit any time, under varying weather and light, they remain, faces fixed on the same horizon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is not selfish to focus on your own satisfaction. It is also not easily accomplished, as real satisfaction is highly personal and takes introspection and work to accomplish -- all well worth the effort.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). They were doing the best they could when they made those mistakes that harshly affected you. Turn a soft heart and a kind eye their way, and then welcome the divine fuel injection that will power your next act of grace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings of grandeur (which all are sometimes prone to) can inspire fantasy, provide momentary escape and point the way to your next move. Even so, they are best indulged briefly, kept private and then brought down to Earth.