ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who are born to privilege are often blind to the extent and nature of that privilege. To fully understand your advantages, it helps to spend time with those who do not share the same ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Relying on others for happiness is the experiment of immaturity. You're long past that stage of emotional development, but a momentary lapse is a reminder to take back your power and return to a peaceful, easy feeling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're not a high-maintenance type of person but you do enjoy things a certain way. With a perfectly breezy communication style, you'll make your preferences known and give people the keys to pleasing you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're aware of how narrow experience can get if you only do what's familiar and sanctioned by the group. You'll break the rules and let people infringe on you a bit, too. It will break open a whole new adventure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some people enjoy withholding what the others want. This speaks to the very nature of power. As long as one person has and the other has not, the dynamic is set. For this reason, do not reveal your wants to the power-hungry.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today will affirm your position. It feels fated that you have come to this place in the journey with these fellow travelers. The other person's excellent deal requires no sacrifice from you; all are content at the same time. Beautiful!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everyone dances differently. When, somehow, the song and dance don't jive, awkwardness ensues. It's confusing until you consider that others may not hear the same song as you. Usually, that's the problem, and it's easily remedied.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's not that your problem is an illusion, but it certainly is a distortion. You'll get it into the right size by taking care of someone. Providing just what someone needs will bring you satisfaction, pride and a proper perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You notice things you don't dare speak of yet. What good is being aware if you don't make a choice based on that awareness? You will in time. Your restraint is smart. Wait until you know what to do with all this information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The day is a puzzle for you to solve, and not a very easy one, but you are well-suited to this challenge. You'll move three things out of the way to get one thing to fit snugly into your world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're careful with your words and even more so when they might be copied into a calendar. Commitments are sacred to you. Follow-through is your great strength. You're far too wise to waste it on unworthy pursuits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll get to know people by observing them in good and bad luck, low and high pressure. You're careful not to share your fears with those who may be susceptible to taking them on as their own. You'll share inspiration instead.