ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anything you do to make your system better will improve your thinking, mood and attitude about the past and hope for the future. But if you concern yourself with your state of mind first, progress will be thwarted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one has control over how much talent they were born with, but picking up a skill is something that doesn't take talent; it takes practice. Commit to that without giving a second thought to what else will kick in to assist you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What you crave now is success. Get in there and make some sweet mistakes. Getting it right is just getting it wrong with a twist. If you haven't gotten it wrong, then there's nothing to twist.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your social skills are a superpower. Since you live in them like a fish lives in water, you take for granted the sustaining force. Suffice it to say, people with far less skill are in a different place because you're on their side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What needs to be said? Probably not a lot. Maybe nothing, or at least nothing that words can handle. Actions and spaces are better than words at setting rhythms of accessibility, connection and availability.