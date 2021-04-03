LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Adults see the structures and rules of orderly society; toddlers see playgrounds of possibility; e.g., perfectly painted walls are blank canvases waiting for a crayon mural. You'll benefit from moments of toddler mentality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One change, of even the smallest detail, affects everything else. You'd be surprised at how a day of eating everything with a butter knife or making only right turns can wholly alter your destiny.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Smugness will be a huge turnoff. Those who act like they've got everything "on lock" are likely missing the sort of complexities and nuances that interest you the most. You'll take curiosity over confidence every time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe every muscle in your body has gotten some degree of usage in this lifetime. But has every cell of your brain been activated? Not even Leonardo da Vinci could claim that! New areas of your mind will tingle today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever it is today, take your sweet time. Go at the pace that allows you to absorb and experience. Let the others speed ahead or lag behind. It doesn't matter. Your life = your clock.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). True confidence isn't an empowered and puffed-up state. It's actually more of a nonstate. It's a surrender to the task at hand. The reactions of others become irrelevant because all focus is entwined in the movement of the dance.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0