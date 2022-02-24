ARIES (March 21-April 19). Understanding the experience of others is more important than who is right or wrong. If you want to lower the levels of confrontation, use "I" statements instead of "you."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When the lightbulb goes out, you change the lightbulb; you don't get a new house. Narrow your focus to the problem area, then zero in on the problem spot and finally the problem source, which will be quite small and fixable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No relationship is perfect. Conflict is a fact of life. What matters is the desire to live in harmony. Some things won't be solved, but the intent to solve them counts for a lot.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who do wrong will self-punish, while those who do right will self-reward. In light of this, there is no need to condemn or elevate anyone, so avoid the pressures (or pleasures, as the case may be) of judgment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Ever the entertainer, you don't have to worry about being perceived as boring -- it's just not an option. Behaving in such a way that others will find humorous or fascinating is part of your subconscious plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Things have changed. You're no longer sure what you want. The big picture seems overwhelming, but you can put your finger on the following question: In the coming six weeks, how do you think you can best serve your people?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe you'll call out the untruth when you hear it; you always hear it. Then again, people need their defenses. A lie can seem very small next to your big, gracious heart. And so, you let it slide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A long time ago you made a commitment. Do you remember why you made that choice? That answer will be the light that guides you. If it's hard to answer this question, maybe it's time to reevaluate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The goal seems achievable, yet you haven't. It's not for lack of desire, and you've certainly put in work, but something is just off. Either change the goal or change the plan. An outsider's perspective will help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is logical to believe that if you do the right thing, then the next right thing and the next, you will eventually achieve success. This only works if your "right things" are aligned in a row toward the target. Organize your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Bad habits die hard but die they will for those who keep trying things until something works. Ideally, you'll believe in yourself, but if you don't, that's OK too. Just act "as if" for a while and one day it will be true.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When a friend needs a listening ear, you'll resist the urge to tell your own story (especially an exciting, glamorous version that few can relate to) and give your full attention.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

