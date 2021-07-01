LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to know what the conflict is to know that one exists. It's not always worth getting into. One way to erase tension from your life is to use your feet to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loosen your grip on the controls and give yourself a wide berth, too, because the most interesting things are going to happen quite on their own and in the margins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You think you're performing well despite your mixed feeling about the venues and institutions, and the few bad habits helping you cope. Then again, maybe you owe your good performance to this mixed back of influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is the star of their own show, though with some, you wouldn't know it. They seem to turn their story into an ensemble piece, and then take a seat in the audience to watch it play out. Not a bad tactic to try out today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Get some distance between you and the problem. When you return, the solution will follow you back. Also, "home" is not a problem, but creating a temporary distance from home will also bring a favorable outcome. It's just time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's outcome is a small bird, precariously perched, listening to the wind for answers. It could fall one way or the other. It could start building a nest where it is. It could fly to the heavens. You are the wind. Start whispering.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

