LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've grown out of certain concepts you used to hold dear, though some of the people around you will hang onto them for life. The clash in ideology doesn't have to diminish your love, though it will compartmentalize it some.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All is not lost, but something is! Whether you pray to St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost objects, meditate on the lost object or retrace your steps, you'll have a talent for recovery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't share stories because you like talking. You want someone to witness your feeling and have it with you. Those who can connect over the shared experience are the gems of your personal life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're so good at calming the fears of others because you take the time to know what they are. It's more than listening. You feel and answer their underlying emotion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When others are happy, you are, too. You don't even have to know them all that well to feel the surge in enthusiasm. You're a supporter and a celebrator. The world will bring you the reasons.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want to do more for others, but life keeps tempting you inward. Don't believe it! There's nothing in you that needs fixing. The fast way to improve is outward-facing. Everything you want will happen through other people.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

