ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The difference between collecting and hoarding is in the rules that guide the acquisition. Hoarding is indiscriminate. What will you require of the things you add to your life? How do you know when a thing is worth having?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your mission is to thrive as a contributor to the planet. As for those bent exclusively on promoting their own welfare, you don't get it. The good news is that you don't have to convince anyone. Your life is convincing enough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life delivers poetic truths to you, brief and contrasting. Because much is left out, you're able to fill in the blanks and reconcile contradictions. If you can't make sense, make art.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some of your best teachers will be people who died years ago. Their lives are your lesson plans, and they may currently seem more accessible to your apprenticeship than anyone breathing. You'll receive answers from beyond.