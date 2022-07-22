ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want to be dazzled and are therefore looking out for any source of potential amusement in your world. You'll find yourself looking into bright eyes, hoping to see the spinning wheels of a mind at work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most attraction follows the principle of "It takes one to know one." The qualities you value, like humility, patience, charm and humor, are also in you. Even if you don't have them to the extent you want to, the seeds of virtue will grow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have time for play, levity, laughter, exercise and relaxation. You have time to be creative and also to do nothing. You have time for anything you say is important. You have time because you make time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your mind gives you words and pictures, sounds and stories, and that is the experience you live inside. Not everything your mind mixes in will be true or helpful. So, pick and choose what you think will keep you moving along in light.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To experience the poetry of life requires a breadth of soul and a wide array of experiences. It's wonderful to think and feel deeply, though when this goes in a painful direction it doesn't feel like the tremendous asset it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anyone trying to distract you from your work and goals is prioritizing their own needs over yours. The ones who are on your side want you to succeed in the ways you desire and wouldn't dream of tempting you in another direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a child or childlike person who needs what you can offer. Give generously. Though you will not be repaid, at least not directly, you will also become much richer for having offered this kindness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your work needs exposure. Show the world who you are and let the world show you the needs and niches you can fill. Fresh ideas, people, lifestyles and locations are out there for you because you're willing to take a risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It may be hard for someone with natural social talents to understand but participating in groups takes skill that some don't have. Your compassion will be appreciated, and your style will be imitated by those eager to learn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's strange how we sometimes forget to acknowledge the very people who do the most for us, or at least try to. You'll get the chance to make up for any oversights or mistakes that may have recently occurred.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want to know that the other person will be there and be loyal. This is not too much to ask, though it may not be the right time to ask for it, at least not directly. Can you say it without words?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are times you have succeeded because of something outside of yourself going in your favor, but right now it's all on you. You'll count this among your most satisfying accomplishments, run entirely on internal resources.