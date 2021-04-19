LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You greatly underestimate the effect you have on others. While it's better to err on the side of modesty, just know that how and when you show up matters greatly to someone. Your arrival will be gleefully anticipated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are those who would lead you to believe that what you're trying to accomplish is complicated, when in fact it's pretty simple. You've already nailed the hardest part -- being brave enough to take action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you are too literal, detailed and correct in your approach, it may make it difficult to do the most loving thing in the moment. It will benefit you to maintain an openness to other interpretations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You wish to give people a particular feeling. It's not entirely in your power to do so (as people's feelings are squarely within their own domain), but you'll certainly create an environment conducive to the mood you're after.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Extreme measures are not necessary. It's true they will shake your life up, make a memory and cause a temporary change. But what will work for lasting change will be easy, incremental and repetitious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). An adrenaline rush can be pleasant or unpleasant depending on your interpretation. Lean into the thrill when this kind of energy spike happens today. Memories will be made.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

