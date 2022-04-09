ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know how to spot a bad situation and avoid it. Some situations are, however, unavoidable. The best you can do is to keep moving forward with as much grace as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you like people, you'll go out of your way to see them smile, alleviate their stress or make them feel comfortable. Doing this for someone you don't know or dislike... that's nobility.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Once you see things you can't un-see them. That's why it's good to be careful about where you go and what you click on. Imagine what's behind the doors before you open them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Ideally you eat to live, not live to eat. Your appetite is strong now for more than just food. Make it easy on yourself. Surround yourself with people who have a healthy consumption style. You can catch good habits by osmosis.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Before deciding, consider the perspective of time. If something won't bother you a month from now, don't let it bother you now. If it won't please you a month from now, don't do it, commit to it or purchase it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What is best for everyone? Considering the many opinions expressed, picking the right one seems complex... until you realize most people are speaking out of self-interest. Who really has the group's best interests at heart?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Education can be extremely expensive or completely free. A library or the internet provide access to the greatest minds in history. Taking advantage of this today is extremely advantageous.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone needs to be listened to, seen and loved. That said, you're not the only one in the world with ears, eyes and a heart. Give to the degree that feels good to you and know that it's enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The emotional currents are varied and strong today. Luckily, they only come one at a time. Stay open and let the emotions flow through you. You won't stay stuck in one for long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Neatness is not the same as style, but when things are neat, clean and organized it is easier to see your way to choices that will elevate the style.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To believe everything serves a purpose will relax you. Whether this is true matters very little. From the relaxed place you will recognize your next good move and keep going forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ease is attractive. Strain is unattractive. This rule will be exemplified throughout your day. You'll create ease and people will want to be a part of what you're doing.

