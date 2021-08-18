LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you're not making headway on your problem, solve someone else's. The energy of progress will permeate the atmosphere and you'll soon see improvement all around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you give your trust, it's not really for the other person; it's so you can get on with your life. It will be a relief when someone meets your test, so you can relax the scrutiny and just go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a reason therapists get paid. Hearing the unedited version of people's stories can be work. It's why you share on a need-to-know basis with only a select few.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Disloyalty sets off alarm bells. People relax around people who seem rooted. Highlight the good parts of your history. Remember who brought you to the dance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Handle concerns having to do with sales, leads, revenues and profits. The good fortune will carry over to more personal areas of your life. Tonight, relating to those older than you will be lucky.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's not always the case, but right now, your own quest is as worthy of following as any royal decree, and certainly more important to tend to than what your friends and loved ones want. Make yourself the priority.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

