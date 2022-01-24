ARIES (March 21-April 19). The shortcut is safe but expensive. Whether it's worth it depends on you how you want to be spending your time. There's no wrong choice, so make your decision quickly and commit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The wisest way to go about your day is to start with the ever-important question, "Is this worth doing?" Maybe you won't feel the same in five hours or in five years but right now, if it matters to you, it matters, period.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Grand developments are merely a series of well-aligned small accomplishments. The steps you take now are building toward something substantial.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could explain yourself but it's wiser not to. Saying less allows the action to move along. Bonus: You get to maintain the sense of mystery that's been working so well for you lately.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you are open and supportive, people will tell you their thoughts and plans even if they have nothing to do with you. In situations where you are a team member or leader, your receptivity will have obvious advantages.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Conflict resolution is your talent of the day. One reason you're so good at this is that you leave your ego out of the equation. You hear the other side first and prepare your offer or argument only after you've gotten their story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're an expert at determining quickly what can be controlled and what can't, then accepting your findings. Success is a function of embracing the truth and tending to only the controllable matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're walking around with your eyes wide open. You take your responsibility to the world seriously. You're busy creating the environment you want to live in. It's a lot. Allow for breaks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). While it's difficult to quit established habits, it's easy to get interested in new ventures. Use "shiny object syndrome" to your advantage. Pursue the shimmer of new goals, and the old ways naturally lose their appeal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you intend is intrinsic to the alchemy of the action. The same move can be made out of strategy or impulse, from anger, passion or loyalty. Each mode will have a different result.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you feel like the situation isn't right for you, let that be enough to say no. You don't need to be able to explain your feelings to anyone, not even to yourself. Believe your intuition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll contribute to others according to your mood. Things you've been known to give include: information, provisions, good cheer, support or space and freedom.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

