ARIES (March 21-April 19). Let nothing stand between you and your love. Whether it's a person, a subject, an endeavor or a god, there is no expert who knows more about your feelings than you do. Be guided by your own curiosity and attraction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be met with support and disagreement. Both are a gift, the bigger gift being disagreement. In this world, it is not similarities that take us forward but blunt opposition. You'll grow sharp from it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Will you get yours? Will they get theirs? You needn't worry. The core of the earth is a churning ball of reciprocity. It's how this world is erected and balanced. Kindness, evil and everything in between can't help but be reciprocated.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You want to get the timing right, but you only have control over one small part of the clock. Rushing, pushing or worrying is not going to make a tick of difference. You may as well relax and trust the larger mechanics.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Peace is widely considered better than other alternatives, but every state has something to offer. Turmoil is a teacher, a trainer who helps you find your strength and grow your heart. Whatever state you're in, use it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Is it wrong to manipulate someone to do what you want them to do if your aim is what's best for them and everyone else involved? You've benevolent reasons for testing the boundaries of control today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today you'll tend to experience things more deeply than those around you seem to. It may feel like a weakness, but it's actually a strength. Your range of feeling goes wider on both ends of the spectrum.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Among the saddest words are, "if only." The antidote to that woeful phrase is equally succinct: "I accept." While not exactly happy, they are the basis from which happiness and fulfillment will spring.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You take personal responsibility seriously. You'll pitch in and clean up a mess you didn't create. None are blameless for the state of things, and you resolve to leave it better than it was when you arrived.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What happens to you is always far less important than what you take from the experience. However you feel, tell yourself it's an acceptable feeling. You won't be able to move through the feelings until you first accept them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The goal is to become experienced, smooth and able to produce results quickly. Mistakes are inevitable. Since you can't avoid them, try not to fear them either. You'll develop the resilience to recover quickly and keep going.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be in a position to change the price of your offerings. There's more value to what you give than a dollar amount could suggest. Consider it all. Can you think of yourself outside of your current definitions?