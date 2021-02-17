ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's scary to want and scarier still to desire. Remember this, because you have the keys to what other people want. Over the course of your dealings, their feelings may be heightened and illogical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People around you will take off their sweaters because you create such warmth. Other effects of your personal weather system will include the privilege of hearing what's really on their hearts and minds.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In this human family, usefulness helps ensure a decent position. You're always looking for ways to make yourself more useful and, today, you'll land on one that will be fun to learn.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today's atypical and nonsensical journey will amuse you. Why you go one direction instead of another is a mystery. Even more mysterious is how you still manage to get there.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You gravitate toward the people who see you as you would like to be seen and also the ones who see things in you that you cannot yet see in yourself. Both types are essential in your development.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You cannot be enticed today, neither by advertiser nor friends with (what they think are) good ideas. It's so obvious to you what the next right move is that you can't help but laugh in the face of persuasion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll get people to switch to your side because you do it better. Knowing which metrics matter most to people will be key here. Hint: Everyone wants to have more fun and ease.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have high expectations for loved ones but you also afford them wide margins for error. Those two factors go together toward optimal performance and, at the same time, sanity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You cannot have diamonds without paying the price. Even those who come by their diamonds via gifting pay the diamond rate in one way or another. It's something to consider before purchase or reception.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When your mind goes to that negative situation, go exercise, listen to happy music or do anything that brings you vitality. You're making a habit of getting your emotional payoffs from seeking joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not interested in what you should do today, as societal expectation has nothing to do with your own journey of self-discovery, which cannot be fulfilled under the umbrella of "should."
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you'd love to fill your time with meaningful pursuits, it's even better to discover the purpose behind the pursuits you already engage in and frame it all with your own meaning.
