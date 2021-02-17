ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's scary to want and scarier still to desire. Remember this, because you have the keys to what other people want. Over the course of your dealings, their feelings may be heightened and illogical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People around you will take off their sweaters because you create such warmth. Other effects of your personal weather system will include the privilege of hearing what's really on their hearts and minds.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In this human family, usefulness helps ensure a decent position. You're always looking for ways to make yourself more useful and, today, you'll land on one that will be fun to learn.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today's atypical and nonsensical journey will amuse you. Why you go one direction instead of another is a mystery. Even more mysterious is how you still manage to get there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You gravitate toward the people who see you as you would like to be seen and also the ones who see things in you that you cannot yet see in yourself. Both types are essential in your development.