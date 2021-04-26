LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though wary of getting dragged into a drama, you still hear people out. The benefits of doing so outweigh the dangers. Staying open makes you rich in compassion, knowledge and adventures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Remember when it seemed you would never have a role like the one you have today? But looking back, it's as though all arrows were pointing to where you are now. Your eyes are on a new prize. You'll get there soon enough!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even though you're in love with some of your current theories, you still leave room for doubt. This won't diminish your confidence one bit; rather, it's the element of realism that keeps you constantly improving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Future projections factor into your agenda. Something to keep in mind: The question of what's possible from a real-world standpoint will be answered very differently five years from now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There was a time you felt very unheard. Now people are listening, and you're not always sure what to say. While some would take the opportunity to say all, you're strategic. What's going to help? Start with that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The child says it's too hot. The customer says it's too heavy. The boss says it's too loud. You'll handle any worthy request. You'll stay nimble in the face of the shifting needs and fickle interests of those you aim to serve.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

