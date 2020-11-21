ARIES (March 21-April 19). When in doubt, assume the very best of the other person. When you're pretty sure what the other person meant, consider that there's always room for doubt. Then refer to sentence one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Practice is the best teacher. Besides, what you want to know cannot be learned theoretically. You're better for it, as the thick of the task gives you not only knowledge but also fun and relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While overconfidence can lead to arrogant mistakes, a pinch of doubt makes you more accurate. Make a claim, and then consider reasons you might be wrong and take another go at it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll deal gently with the errors of others, and this will produce even more goodwill than if no mistake had been made. Now, if you can duplicate the dynamic on a you-to-you basis, you'll be golden.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Humor keeps seriousness in check and vice versa. The joke that isn't well-reasoned isn't very funny, and a grave situation that cannot bear an ounce of levity is unbearable indeed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your efforts make a difference. One of the ways you find this out is in measuring how much people missed you. You may very well hear that just about nothing is the same without you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Happy endings are really new beginnings. For that matter, so are sad endings. Maybe this is why, at the movies, the best song is often saved for the credit roll.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're normally independent, and now you're fiercely so. The person who questions your whereabouts, bosses you or seeks to become overly invested in what you're doing will be unsuccessful in these endeavors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For you, it's not about winning; it's about doing. You wouldn't enjoy a prize you didn't earn, and, once you've done the work, getting the prize actually matters very little to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want to give but are hesitant about the expectation it will set up. Random acts of kindness are the answer. Give to those who aren't asking for anything.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Show your work to people, not because you want to impress or enroll them, but because the experience of sharing will teach you what you're doing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your intellectual energy will be best in the midmorning. Guard against interruptions so that you can fully focus on the sort of problem that is best solved with cleverness.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
