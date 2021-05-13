LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You made your choice, and now you're baffled as to why. You cannot remember your reasons, if you had them. Did outside forces have a hand in this fate? Perhaps, though it is yours to handle now, and handle it you will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone has their own private worries. You're braver about this than most. You realize that hiding can be more energy than it's worth. You also know that your story cannot inspire other people if you don't tell it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Taking on too much leads to diminished results in all categories. But how do you tamp down the ambition that swells in you? Maybe you can't, but instead of rushing to tell everyone, air it somewhere safe, like a diary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One difference between a bouquet of wild roses and a bouquet of weeds is that the wild roses can draw blood. Expensive tastes require sacrifice that may or may not be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Contrast helps us see. The negative space is as much a part of the silhouette as the object itself. You'll understand what matters because it will stand out against a backdrop of so much that doesn't.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's hard to say why people come down hard on one another, but usually, it's about something different than the situation at hand. You've a gift for steering clear of drama and staying in your own business.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

