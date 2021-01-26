ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inside every single relationship, there's a dullness that will, sooner or later, emerge. When it does, don't take it as a bad sign but as an invitation to meet the tedium with equal forces of creativity, love and expression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One idea leads to the next, and before you know it, you've about 25 of solid merit. So, which is worth pursuing? The brightest ones, of course -- the ideas that illuminate what's around them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Multitasking is a good way to make sure that nothing is done quite right. That said, almost any work can be enhanced by upbeat music that doesn't tax the brain.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Now is the only inhabitable moment. Keep track of what happens. You'll retell the story later, and it will be good to have your fresh impressions about how it felt from the inside.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are not the only voice in your own head. There is no shortage of noise sources: culture, echoes of parental voices, peers and more. Separating out the signal of truth will be the hard part.