ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want the goodness you felt before. But for some reason, you can't get there in the same way. Don't worry. Just try something else. There are hundreds of routes to the same feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consult others before you initiate action. Even when you have enough information to respond, it will benefit you to hold back until the right moment -- the moment you can take control of the situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you know someone very well, you don't have to try hard to understand. You hear it all when they say everything, and when they say nothing, several simultaneous meanings are deliberately implied. You get every one.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In these early days of a project, the endeavor is wholly unproven. Either give yourself margins of error that are so wide, they may as well be the page itself or put up the equivalent of bumpers in a bowling lane.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You express yourself hoping that others will unanimously support and embrace your truth. But the good effects of your honesty happen regardless of their reaction due to the powerful, gravity-defying effects of truth-telling.