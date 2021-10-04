ARIES (March 21-April 19). A fanciful focus on your story will work for you. What is the kinder, gentler way of viewing your past? Much good can be accomplished by lightening your psychic load.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Tell people how they can delight you. Let them know what you're dealing with. Follow up with the referrals of friends. An issue will be resolved with the help of a skilled practitioner.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Responsibility and obligation will come readily to you, so you don't have to seek or volunteer for it. Just because you know you can handle it doesn't mean you should. Protect your spare time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll accomplish more in a group. The trick is in setting an intention everyone can get behind. Otherwise, projects will devolve into a battle of wills. Take hold of the situation; you're the one who can.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's the best kind of mind/body conflict going on for you now. It invites you to solve problems through movement. You're vital and playful. Your body will tell you what it needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Unfortunately, people sometimes oppose one another without knowing why. Call it a quirk of human nature when they create reasons to legitimize their story. In this game, the only way to win is not to play.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've had advocates and champions in your life, so you know what that kind of support looks like. Take it on for yourself. Be the support you need and deserve.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Relationships get interesting. It's not that the events are remarkable; it's just that what happens will defy your expectation. You either didn't know what to expect or weren't expecting much, so it's all a delightful surprise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's someone you want to reach out to. As it goes with all the best things in life, there's a risk involved. If there weren't, it wouldn't be worth doing. Onward with velocity!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do a thing once and it's not done yet. You'd be surprised at how often you have to repeat to make it stick. Go on, then -- do it over and over. In the repetition, life comes together.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People can't help what they like, which is a fact of life in your favor today. You'll follow your fascination to its natural endpoint -- your happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You did the work and you lined it up, so now all it takes is a flick of the switch to see it play out. How satisfying! Because of the past trial and error, this goes off without a hitch.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.