LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've had advocates and champions in your life, so you know what that kind of support looks like. Take it on for yourself. Be the support you need and deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Relationships get interesting. It's not that the events are remarkable; it's just that what happens will defy your expectation. You either didn't know what to expect or weren't expecting much, so it's all a delightful surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's someone you want to reach out to. As it goes with all the best things in life, there's a risk involved. If there weren't, it wouldn't be worth doing. Onward with velocity!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do a thing once and it's not done yet. You'd be surprised at how often you have to repeat to make it stick. Go on, then -- do it over and over. In the repetition, life comes together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People can't help what they like, which is a fact of life in your favor today. You'll follow your fascination to its natural endpoint -- your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You did the work and you lined it up, so now all it takes is a flick of the switch to see it play out. How satisfying! Because of the past trial and error, this goes off without a hitch.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

