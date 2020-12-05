ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your efforts to try to understand how things work will pay off big time, as will any attempt to understand the motives of others. Later, you'll be sharing what you learned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think about the wants and needs of others first and later about what you'll get from the exchange. It's an excellent order, even when dealing with people who are incapable of it. Though, just for the day, you should reverse it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Life will change you, sometimes with your consent and sometimes without it. Getting comfortable with that fact will allow you to let go of the need to control everything. Plenty of fun comes out of this.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Focus on one thing you'd like to do or see by the end of the day and love what comes out of it -- maybe a win or maybe a strong sense of momentum to last you through many wins.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The cost of today's achievement will be in the ballpark of the anticipated price, though the currency will be different, which might feel weird at first but it's something you could get used to.