LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The innocence you once had will not return. In its place is a custom-made sword and shield, which you will use to defend the innocence of others, as you understand its preciousness more than anyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll get the sneaking suspicion that someone is trying to live vicariously through you. It's not a terrible dynamic, as you are loved, tended to and supported, though sometimes held with too firm a grip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In a tweet of hope, author Anand Giridharadas writes, "We are falling on our face because we are jumping high." You've recently fallen, and it was for a good cause. Today's risk will be more temperate and graceful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Each emotion has its preferred animation style. Joy jumps. Melancholy settles. Jealousy creeps. Today, you may have feelings you can't name, but track their movement and later it will come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Many who seek attention are also looking for validation. You don't need that. You need people who want what you can offer. You focus not on showing off but on showing enough so that you can find your right audience.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just being where the conversation goes down is an initiation of sorts. All who witness are influenced and all who weren't there are outsiders on the matter. It's why you make an effort to be involved.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

