LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've a sense for how much to reveal about yourself and what to hold back -- a social skill that will bring you into the imagination of many as they try to fill in the blanks you've left. You're more fascinating than you know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Friendly invaders will shake up your personal system of law and order. As inconvenient as it may seem at first, the disruption will jump-start your creative pulse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What's in it for you? Most days, it's fine not to know. Whatever you're drawn to, you can trust it to work out more-or-less fairly. However... today is different. Figure it out up front.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Independent by nature, it's unnerving to realize how much you've come to depend on someone. As steadfast as the relationship may be, you are uneasy with dependencies of any kind. Does it help to know they need you, too?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are an excellent listener, and yet you'll still make every effort to improve further. Your understanding of the people around you deepens, which provides an immediate benefit to your relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll go about the day like you know the role; relationships play true to the script, plot on-track... and yet... your heart is a rebel whisper. Will it get louder? Overtake you with a rock 'n' roll swagger? Will you break the guitar?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

