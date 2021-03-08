ARIES (March 21-April 19). Uncertainties and risks are inevitable parts of life. You're not one to tempt fate, nor would you run and hide instead of seizing the chance at an experience of the sort of wholesome pleasures that make your heart so vibrantly alive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Memory is subjective and unreliable. Even people raised in the same house can have vastly different memories of what happened within those walls. Today will bring up the need to account for variances of recollection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Support can come in many forms. Today, the kind that's called for is hands-off. You believe in someone and show it by stepping back to allow them to handle things in their own way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Many of the challenges you deal with are the same ones we all deal with. Then there's the one that's so unique to you that you sometimes feel you're the only one with it. That's not necessarily true, as you'll discover today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll find it hard to get in the swing. Maybe because you feel torn between said swing and the slide, teeter-totter or merry-go-round. Well, you know that it has to be the swing. The sooner you get into it, the higher you'll go.