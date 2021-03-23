ARIES (March 21-April 19). This status quo wasn't imposed on you; it was created by you. Nonetheless, you find yourself wanting something different. You'll fly in the face of routine and exercise your free will to design anew.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People who don't know what is expected of them are unlikely to deliver it. You've a talent for cluing people in to the implicit rules and an even greater talent for communicating expectations explicitly and early in a process.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many (not all) physicists support the idea of a future that does not yet exist. In each moment, you are creating outcomes that sway the future in a direction -- a responsibility to take seriously today and playfully tonight.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do not be afraid to teeter into whimsy or introduce an element of the absurd. A touch of madness can be the electric spark that sets a work apart from the rest, although too much will make the work unrelatable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you care enough about getting a thing right, you'll do it as many times as it takes to hit the mark, and you won't stop there. You'll raise the bar; you'll teach others; you'll change the form.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't worry too much about differences today. Civility is important. Agreement is not. Cold air meets hot air and weather is born. It's the conflict that keeps the clouds changing shape.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Loyalty is so important to you. You stick by the ones you love and show up for them in times of need. That's the obvious part. It's less obvious but equally important to be present to their victories and celebrations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Inside every problem is the seed of new possibility. But in that particular kind of problem labeled "conflict," there are especially potent and plentiful seeds that can grow out of a thoughtful resolution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're an artist whether or not you identify as such. The artistry comes from the way you approach, with a commitment to mastering and embodying the thing until it's an extension of your very being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Each time you welcome someone, you see them anew. You seek an understanding of them at this point in their journey, knowing that it will be different from who they were yesterday. You'll discover new needs to fill.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don't be too quick to eliminate tension -- not until you know its source, cause, effect and nature. It very well may be that tension is holding the whole thing up! How much energy is stored in the cord? Cutting could be dangerous!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though close relationships could possibly and rightly be subject to grievances and scorekeeping, the process of nursing blame would only distract from the more worthwhile effort of self-development.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.