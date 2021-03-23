LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Loyalty is so important to you. You stick by the ones you love and show up for them in times of need. That's the obvious part. It's less obvious but equally important to be present to their victories and celebrations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Inside every problem is the seed of new possibility. But in that particular kind of problem labeled "conflict," there are especially potent and plentiful seeds that can grow out of a thoughtful resolution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're an artist whether or not you identify as such. The artistry comes from the way you approach, with a commitment to mastering and embodying the thing until it's an extension of your very being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Each time you welcome someone, you see them anew. You seek an understanding of them at this point in their journey, knowing that it will be different from who they were yesterday. You'll discover new needs to fill.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don't be too quick to eliminate tension -- not until you know its source, cause, effect and nature. It very well may be that tension is holding the whole thing up! How much energy is stored in the cord? Cutting could be dangerous!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though close relationships could possibly and rightly be subject to grievances and scorekeeping, the process of nursing blame would only distract from the more worthwhile effort of self-development.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

