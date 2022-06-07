 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've valuable and unique things to contribute, which could warrant a bit of nervous excitement. Don't let the butterflies stop you. The more you share, the better you'll get at it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're strong, calm and capable. People sense that you can handle the good and the bad, so they will give you the truth of the situation, which puts you at an advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You sense who is jealous of you. For now, it's better to keep your distance. With careful timing you can avoid trouble, or at least give everyone a chance to get used to the way things are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You prefer to be proactive instead of reactive, but a situation will call for your response. Handle things and then detach and reestablish your control of your time and attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's not necessary to ask anyone if you're on the right path. Consult the multitudes within you. Get them to sing in harmony. It just might be that it's the soundtrack that makes a path right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being no stranger to the lingering shadow of loneliness, you recognize when it settles over others. Reach out in compassion and make a connection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What seems precious and limited is not -- it turns out -- so rare or scarce after all. If, in the frenzy of production, you lose a bit of it here and there, don't worry. There will be plenty more very soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If it won't matter in the end, should it really matter today? Your success depends on knowing what's worth focusing on and working on the right things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your inner drive to help will be the magnet that attracts those who need your guidance. Even so, giving advice will be the least effective method of teaching. People will do as you do, not as you say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The day's problem is a bit like math homework. For starters, it doesn't work itself. Once you get into it, logic will prevail. One step at a time and you'll find it's all quite doable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Oddly enough, asking questions might actually lead to learning less. Silence itself is a profound question that invites people to talk about what they want to talk about. Their choice of topic is revealing in and of itself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The day affirms it: You have enough -- enough resources, enough kinship and love, and most importantly, enough know-how to get more of what you and your loved ones need.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

