ARIES (March 21-April 19). You still get a little nervous at showtime, but you've worked pretty hard on your skills, and if they don't meet the task in some way, you can trust that you'll find the solution as you go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't really try to bring out the best in people; it just happens because of how you see them. You're expecting people to be good, fun and interesting... and they will not disappoint, at least not while they are around you!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Limbo may be a fun game but it's not a fun position and is undesirable as a destination. So, a decision must be made. Either way, it's going to be better than the uncertainty of wondering which way to go.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Like an artist who steps back to behold a work in progress from a distance, you begin to see the shape of your life. You're objective. What you observe with fresh eyes will inspire you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't mind dialing your energy to match that of others, but if you too often have to adapt yourself so as not to outshine anyone, it's time to consider whether you may thrive in another kind of environment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's hard to get things done when so many compete for your attention, but the good that comes out of it is that you will be inspired to create your own environment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your intuition is a mysterious visitor, often showing up in full force and without warning. Your intuition won't be commanded or controlled but it can be invited and will come more often when you delight in its presence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You support the best in others and give assistance without creating dependencies. Your sincerity will not be assessed by what you do for people; it's made apparent by what you don't do. Boundaries are love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're open to new life events, but you're not waiting for them. Sign up for an activity or go deeper into an interest. It will give you the sense of coming back to yourself, followed by the realization you're better than ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A relationship will get more comfortable for you because you communicate well. You don't blame others for your feelings. You share strategically, helpfully and selflessly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Would you rather have $1 now or $2 in a week? Various forms of this question will arise with today's theme of the short term vs. the long game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can avoid known stress-inducers, steer clear of annoyances and sidestep foreseeable complications, but the more controlled things are, the less alive they will seem. There's a happy medium to hit here.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

