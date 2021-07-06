ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you'd processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What's better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring cuts a much sharper figure than a suit that's expensive but way too big or small. In all things, seek an excellent fit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Maybe you're not exactly looking forward to trying new things, but you are excited to meet the new you -- the one who's grown stronger, smarter and more sophisticated for gaining what only experience can give.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The space between people is always a negotiation. Physical distance will echo the emotional. Figuring out the right amount of negative space is a dance -- back up, move in, pull to the side. You'll know it when you find it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's a thin lane between confidence and arrogance. A can-do attitude can be like a steamroller. Try a "let's do" attitude instead, the tone of which skips along down the yellow brick road, inviting joiners.