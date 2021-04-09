LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everything you do bears your signature, so there is no such thing as an anonymous act. Even when you go undetected by others, the witness inside you keeps very thorough notes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because of your excellent relationship with yourself, you're able to have satisfying friendships with others. Whatever you do that brings you enjoyment is for them, too, even if they aren't there with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've a gift for seeing the potential in things and getting excited about their development. It's not that you want them to be otherwise though. Every stage has beauty in it. Don't push or rush to results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't have to go anywhere exotic to find beauty and, in fact, you don't have to go anywhere at all. Because you've learned to see that beauty is everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Giving advice is a kind of pleasure. So, to ask for advice is to give a gift. Older family members will be especially deserving of this kindness from you today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You become quite aware of the energy flow -- who adds to it, who sucks from it, and how things tend to unfold depending on who gets involved. Think of this as good data. Collect it and refrain from judgment.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

