ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Trials are often seen as punishments or burdens, though confusingly so when you consider how you emerge from them as the best version of yourself. Your current trial should earn a "teacher of the year" award.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't always expect a happy ending to the story, but you expect some kind of ending. Your mind doesn't like an open loop. In fact, it finds irresolution so stressful that it will make something up just to close the circle.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your productivity will depend on the extent to which you can focus on what you want. This has changed a little, and you need to refresh your vision. Add some details that will help you stay locked on the vision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever comes automatically to you has been developed over time to survive and thrive in your circumstances. Your circumstances have changed, and updates to the survival kit are in order, none of which will come automatically.