ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's much easier to go the distance in comfortable shoes. This will be true figuratively and literally. Life is hard enough; your attire needn't be. What can you do to take the stress away?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Any problem requiring you to be more than you were is a gift. So, all problems are a gift. Even so, don't feel too bad if you look at today's problem and wonder if there's a way to regift it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Peer pressure will be subtle, powerful and omnipresent. This is the main reason you should spend as little time as possible with people who undervalue you. You wouldn't want to start thinking along those lines!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll surprise yourself by being strong without any of the things you thought were making you strong -- proof of the untapped well of resources deep within you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes it's better to act than to waste time with the procedures and protocols. This is not one of those times. You really will need permission, and not just from one person.