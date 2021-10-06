ARIES (March 21-April 19). The unexpected will happen, and your schedule will seem to laugh in your face, but it's still better to have a plan than not. Keeping track of what's working will help you later.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The abandoned learn self-sufficiency. The neglected develop an inner world. The unsupported get strong. You are grateful for the unpleasantness you've experienced because it's given you your most valuable assets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Something prevents you from doing what you want, but this doesn't have to stand in your way for long. Think of it as an opportunity to clear obstacles and take back your power.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll invest in a person, company or mission. The benefits will not be immediate or direct, but they will come. In time, this move will bring good fortune from unexpected directions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When a practice no longer gets results for you, it will be a blessing to move on to trying something else. There are more options than you have time to explore, and you'll soon be hot on the trail of a new discovery.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). An ambitious mood has you overestimating what you can accomplish in a day. So give yourself three. With consistent effort, you will soon hit your marks.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though the facts seem to point to the same conclusion, it is at least partially incorrect. Something is amiss. Take this apart again. More information is needed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The best way to get what you want is to ask for it at the right time with a clear, strong voice. Ask with your eyes and with your whole body and being. And finally, get confirmation that your request was heard.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you believe the best of everyone you meet, you're bound to be wrong sometimes. You'd much rather err on the side of spiritual generosity. Most people will rise to your wonderful expectation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Boredom causes misbehavior in children, animals and, most notably today, in full-grown adults. You'll make sure to have something interesting to do that you can include others in.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Skills worth acquiring involve hours of practice. In matters of trial and error, most of the learning will come from the "error" part. As you rack up the mistakes, you improve.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're supportive of people because you believe in them, but also because your support is a way of showing love. A loved one could really use the vote of confidence today.
