ARIES (March 21-April 19). The unexpected will happen, and your schedule will seem to laugh in your face, but it's still better to have a plan than not. Keeping track of what's working will help you later.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The abandoned learn self-sufficiency. The neglected develop an inner world. The unsupported get strong. You are grateful for the unpleasantness you've experienced because it's given you your most valuable assets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Something prevents you from doing what you want, but this doesn't have to stand in your way for long. Think of it as an opportunity to clear obstacles and take back your power.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll invest in a person, company or mission. The benefits will not be immediate or direct, but they will come. In time, this move will bring good fortune from unexpected directions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When a practice no longer gets results for you, it will be a blessing to move on to trying something else. There are more options than you have time to explore, and you'll soon be hot on the trail of a new discovery.