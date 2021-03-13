ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are rewarded for fulfilling the expectations of others, whereas serving yourself comes with very little fanfare. This is why you sometimes put yourself last, but should instead incentivize for prioritizing yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something you just found out about will keep showing up in multiple places. It's as if the universe is saying, "Hey, this is for you." Even so, ask to try before you buy or go in for a sample size.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes a big person to recognize that you don't always have a good reason for not wanting to do something. A willingness to challenge yourself, fight laziness and generally motivate yourself will pay off big-time today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While most people don't like being bossed around, they do appreciate a person with a vision who is willing to take charge and execute it. You'll be that leader-type today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In your quest for truth and justice, stay aware of the silence. The quiet packs the most honesty per second than any words you'll hear. Pay special notice of when and where it's placed and how long it lasts.