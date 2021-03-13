 Skip to main content
Horoscope
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are rewarded for fulfilling the expectations of others, whereas serving yourself comes with very little fanfare. This is why you sometimes put yourself last, but should instead incentivize for prioritizing yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something you just found out about will keep showing up in multiple places. It's as if the universe is saying, "Hey, this is for you." Even so, ask to try before you buy or go in for a sample size.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes a big person to recognize that you don't always have a good reason for not wanting to do something. A willingness to challenge yourself, fight laziness and generally motivate yourself will pay off big-time today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While most people don't like being bossed around, they do appreciate a person with a vision who is willing to take charge and execute it. You'll be that leader-type today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In your quest for truth and justice, stay aware of the silence. The quiet packs the most honesty per second than any words you'll hear. Pay special notice of when and where it's placed and how long it lasts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're friendly to everyone and you don't need a reason to be. There's love in you and you want to give it -- that's reason enough. Tonight you get the feeling that your luck could spring from anywhere, and you're right!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Close relationships become competitive for stakes that are obscure to all. Vicinity and familiarity can be a threat to control and autonomy. Suffice it to say, everyone needs dominion over their space.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Encouraging someone to change is an act of hope that will be spurred on by a positive response. Your chances of the change really happening are especially good when the "someone" happens to be you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The day's plot hinges on discerning truth. Lies of omission are harder to detect than those told out loud because they do not come with any tell-tale variances that give their recipient a fighting chance at detecting them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your intuition is spot-on this weekend, so all you have to do is follow it. That's harder than it sounds though, with social influencers around you trying to impose their own agenda.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you think you might be missing something, you double back, pat yourself up and down, and ask questions out loud. Do that today even when you're sure you've got it all together. There's luck in the double-check.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's one or the other: Take a leap of faith on a reality you can't see, or accept the fact of the current one. It sounds dramatic, but the choice comes in details so small they are commonly overlooked.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

