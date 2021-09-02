LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be dealing in an area you could easily overthink. Instead of analyzing it to death, give it the old duck test. If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Only a writer or director gets angry when people go off script. You shouldn't feel like you're playing a bit part in someone else's movie. Ideally, interactions are more like an improvisation team building the scene together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Pay attention to how relaxed you feel around people, as it's very telling. An unconscious part of you opens up with certain people and closes off with others. Becoming conscious of this leads to greater self-knowledge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Avoid getting stuck in a story that isn't helping you. Give it a rewrite. This isn't about falsifying what happened; rather, it's a challenge to find different, more empowering and useful aspects to focus on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone needs attention and validation, but the question is, how much? You're careful not to wear anyone out with this or to let your energy be commandeered by the excessively needy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today will highlight the difference between getting love from others and sharing love with others. It takes work to nudge relationships toward health and interdependence.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

