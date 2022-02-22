ARIES (March 21-April 19). Is it possible to go an entire day without saying "I"? You bet. You'll jump at the chance to put others first. And paradoxically, your selflessness will benefit you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing a job the standard way and doing it your way might be two completely different things. Nevertheless, if you show a lot of heart and your intention is pure, your way will eventually catch on and become the norm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Enjoy your instant rapport with leaders and powerful people -- they certainly will. People envy you because you can talk freely and equally with people from all walks of life. You'll use this talent for the good of your team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have both intelligence and common sense in abundance. As part of your role, you will gather information from various sources and present it in a way that is valuable to all involved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Gifts cause conflicting feelings in you. While you enjoy seeing what someone has planned for you, you also wonder what their motives are. Such gestures bind you to the giver, so you don't take them lightly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Despite your love of security, you also crave glamour. Today's risk is enough to entice you, and you may find that you move faster than you thought possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People who feel comfortable are more open and generous than those on the defensive. As a result of your warmth, wit and kindness, people let their guard down, which will benefit you greatly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Excitement is in the air. However, this isn't a free ride. You'll have to earn this thrill. To begin with, you have to pay attention, learn the ropes and follow the leader.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's peaceful to bask in the sunshine of your mind. The connections you make will be energetic and curious. Eventually, you'll wonder what they want from you. Assume the best. Today, you're just fun to be around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Rethink how you organize your workspace. Even though you've changed things around several times, it's still not quite right. Noise matters. Lighting matters even more. It might be time to call in the professionals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you do all you can to make sure a relationship works, it worsens. Calm down. You are just trying too hard. Don't try at all and you will love how things work out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The current state of affairs is merely a passing occurrence. It would be a waste of time to dwell on the unsatisfactory bits since they will either resolve themselves or become moot. The present will not be the future.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

