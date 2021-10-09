LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You deserve to be rewarded for your hard work. The question is, who is going to do this? If no one is stepping up, that only means you get the pleasure and the honor of rewarding yourself in exactly the way you'd most appreciate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loved ones seem strong, but they need an advocate. There are certain situations that really should be handled with an entire team. Legal and medical matters fall into this category.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are able to dial the emotional intensity up or down at will. Amazing! Relatedly, you will experience the serenity of a soft flow of thoughts blowing in gentle waves through the screen of your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It takes discipline to listen and love at the level you do. Your undivided attention is a valuable gift. Those with similar capabilities understand the treasure. The others will catch up later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are times to avoid the pressure, but right now, you're better off welcoming it. It will make you better. You can use the hum of stress to do excellent work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You really have come a long way, paid your dues, and are more than deserving of the bounty drifting your way in the weeks to come. Open up your arms. Take it in.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

