LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The line between audacity and bravery seems fine until you take the origin of action into account. Audacious moves are made out of overblown self-regard while brave moves involve moving through fear in the name of what's right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). This day unspools like a good conversation, and you participate by relating unrelated ideas, going with the flow of tone, feeling and new information and sidestepping the hot spots, triggers and danger zones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's hard to say why important life skills are typically left out of school curriculums in favor of classes that, arguably, have limited application in the average adult day. Nonetheless, you'll fill holes of knowledge today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The reason that hard evidence carries more weight than personal testimony is that the fallibility of human memory, morality and prejudice is high, whereas pictures and written contracts are far less corruptible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Models sit in makeup chairs for hours. Lawyers are paid to argue, and doctors mix mostly with the minutia of illness. The actuality of glamorous or important roles is seldom as it seems, as you'll personalize today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're firing on all cylinders, and the realizations come one after the other. Write them down. These ideas are adding up to something big. Before you go to sleep tonight, ask your subconscious to work on tomorrow's ideas.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0