ARIES (March 21-April 19). A good meal, interesting conversation, a peaceful walk... such simple pleasures will be savored when you stick to the original plan. Sidenote: What if you adopted a zero tolerance policy for flakey people?
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Care, love, tenderness, ambition, obsession... all are forms of attention that manifest in action. Where there is no evidence of attention, there is no evidence of love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll spend time with people who make you want to work with them. Good people will learn who you are and will work with your strengths to create something unique with you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Before things get interesting (and they will), cherish eventless times. There's beauty in an uninterrupted routine and loveliness in the unfolding of a predictable day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's easy to think of yourself as the wave -- riding ups and downs, feeling at times like the crest and then like the trough. But those are just states. You are not the wave. You are the water.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Who cares the most about the situation? It's the one who has to live with it day to day; not the temporary agent. You'll make sure the right people get their say -- the ones affected.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll have a communication breakthrough. It's satisfying because of the times before when you struggled to chase down the point and missed. Now you know what you're trying to say, and you say it well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's a difference between teamwork and the operations of a dictatorship. Tune into the subtle ways people try to control one another. Avoid anyone focused on making others do their bidding.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will be often making plans, remembering something or observing a reality that is representational of another moment. Each time that you bring yourself fully to "now" is an enrichment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Reality and imagination will blend together for you. You will live what you imagine, and you will imagine based on what you live. Your creativity is shaping your experience, and others want to be a part of what you make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You crave adventure, but your idea of it is not the same as another person's. So before you share in the quest, get clear on your preferences. The best mark to hit will feel safe, but not too comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you bring to relationships is unique; you make sure of it. A winning strategy for creating memories: Make big moments small, and make small moments big.
