ARIES (March 21-April 19). Breathe easy, take frequent breaks from your work and get plenty of sleep and exercise. Make your own pleasure and well-being a higher priority.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Competition for a certain spot will be stiff. Just because you have what it takes doesn't mean it's worth the trouble. Think more about what you want and how well the current offerings really fit the bill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It seems like everyone needs you at once, and maybe that's part of the deal when you're good at what you do. Keep in mind that you have the choice of when to respond. Other people's urgency doesn't have to be yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your memory will be strong and undiscerning, recalling important and useless facts alike. But the thing is, you won't know which is which, so revel in it all. Sometimes the slightest detail is the key to everything.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you need another reason to get out and socialize, consider that you'll see yourself objectively as someone else experiences you for the first time. Valuable insights will be gained from your interactions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those who think they are good at something regardless of how good they actually are. Don't let yourself be bamboozled by overconfidence. Ask for proof of skill. Getting the right person for the job is a game changer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have the freedom to believe as you wish and openly express it. This is a freedom people have fought and died for and you don't take it for granted, even as you exercise the opposite right to keep things to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your attempts to rearrange your world seem futile because they are. These moves and inquiries won't eliminate suffering, only transmute it. The way to eliminate the problem is to greet the moment and accept it exactly how it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stories can be like hot meals that cool off as soon as they're served. Timing is everything. Knowing what to trim is key. It's worth working out before you tell it because your stories reflect you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One theory is that money buys you the freedom to arrange life to your preferences. In practice it will not be so. The more you can do with creativity and strategy the better, as money will complicate things beyond belief.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can handle any nonemotional truth on its face. You can work with any fact and deal with stark realities. It's when feelings get involved that the difficulties arise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In determinate games, the starting player can always win with the right strategy. In indeterminate games, two perfect players could play on forever. You will play with elegance in an indeterminate game, for instance, love.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

