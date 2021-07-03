ARIES (March 21-April 19). As far as you're concerned, power, money and fame are not the goal. There's nothing wrong with those things, but they are only worth obtaining insofar as they can be utilized to create a better community.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dreaming big used to entail thinking of a blown-up version of your wish. Now your consciousness has changed. Dreaming big entails expanding your vision to include the best interest of the highest number of people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Loved ones will grow and change right along with you. This is not a coincidence. You're helping one another grow. You are especially good at celebrating the many passages and incarnations inside of this life together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The sculptor chips away at everything that's not the sculpture. The detective discovers the truth by finding the lies and cover-ups. And you'll figure out what you want to do by trying things that turn out to be definitely not that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You believe in giving more than you get, and yet it's going to be a really difficult thing to accomplish because your generosity keeps repaying you exponentially.