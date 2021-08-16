ARIES (March 21-April 19). Good communication keeps it all on track. This will involve eye-to-eye contact and double-checking to make sure you hear and have been heard correctly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it possible to take your show on the road? The more you get out and see people -- especially strangers -- the better chance you'll have at realizing a goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Energy -- like love -- is invisible to the naked eye, though the evidence of its existence is concretely and undeniably represented in the physical world. Action is encouraged. Don't just feel it; show it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today features whimsical offerings to sate your appetite for excitement and change. Join a trend or set one. Upgrades of the domestic scene are especially favorable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The price tag of what you want may give you a kind of sticker shock, though dollars may not be the real currency to be exchanged. When you want something badly enough, you'll do quite a lot to get it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). More than one thing will be true at once. You'll sort through a multitude of options and pick the prettiest ones for a mixed bouquet on the table of your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It feels like you're starting over. Maybe so, but building from ground zero is the cleanest and most stable way to start. You won't have much to work around now. Experience has cleared your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your current venture won't go to plan, but the choice to make something happen is never for nothing. Everything you make and do teaches you something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you want to know exactly what will happen, stay home. The unpredictable excites. You'll get out, move, interact, dare, strive and connect. Anything can happen. Anything will.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're a hard worker and a wise one too. When it's time to stop and rest, make sure you have adequate time to do so. To skip that would put your future productivity in jeopardy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes courage to put yourself in the crosshairs of judgment. Though you'd rather not leave yourself open like that, the potential for connection requires risking vulnerability.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love is the container you'll pour yourself into. Another will do the same to make a mix unique to your relationship, never to be duplicated by any other.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.