LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It feels like you're starting over. Maybe so, but building from ground zero is the cleanest and most stable way to start. You won't have much to work around now. Experience has cleared your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your current venture won't go to plan, but the choice to make something happen is never for nothing. Everything you make and do teaches you something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you want to know exactly what will happen, stay home. The unpredictable excites. You'll get out, move, interact, dare, strive and connect. Anything can happen. Anything will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're a hard worker and a wise one too. When it's time to stop and rest, make sure you have adequate time to do so. To skip that would put your future productivity in jeopardy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes courage to put yourself in the crosshairs of judgment. Though you'd rather not leave yourself open like that, the potential for connection requires risking vulnerability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love is the container you'll pour yourself into. Another will do the same to make a mix unique to your relationship, never to be duplicated by any other.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

