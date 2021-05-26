LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In the same way that successful companies do a regular inventory of the stock, you need to get back in touch with your resources. The only reason you're not using what you have is that you forgot that you have it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whose heart leaps when you win? Who really wants to see you succeed so much that jealousy is never an issue? Who laughs when you laugh? Get more of these people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There were times you chased down the thing you wanted and times you waited for it to come to you. Put your feet up because this is one of the latter times. Your hard-learned patience will serve you well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There was nothing special about the stone that brought down Goliath. It could have been any of hundreds of stones lying around. When bringing down giants, it's all about the aim.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You belong in the light for so many reasons. For starters, you have nothing to hide. In fact, when you're in a place where many can see you, you'll inspire. Also, you'll be protected by a kind of spiritual sunscreen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Complaining, in and of itself, isn't a powerful motivator of change. A complaint is just a statement. You will contemplate a problem, think about what leverage you might employ and decide on some actions to try.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

